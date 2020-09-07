Gyeonggi Province to host "2020 Korea Basic Income Fair" online Sept. 10-11 for global discussions on basic income and local currency

SUWON, South Korea, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "2020 Korea Basic Income Fair," a two-day global event focusing on basic income and local currency, will take place online from September 10 to 11, 2020.

Hosted by Gyeonggi Province and co-organized by Gyeonggi Research Institute, Gyeonggi-do Market Revitalization Agency, Basic Income Korean Network and KINTEX, the 2020 event will be held under the slogan "Humans Humanely" to spread the meaning of the basic income initiative to the world, which was first implemented in Korea by Gyeonggi Province.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, it will be held in a contactless, online format through its official website (basicincomefair.gg.go.kr/2020_en) and YouTube channel. Gyeonggi Province and the organizing committee say the fair will become the world's largest event for international discussion about basic income and local currency, expecting more than 100,000 people to watch it.

At the opening ceremony, Governor Jae-myung Lee will present the province's achievements and future vision of basic income initiatives in his opening address. A launching ceremony for a "local government basic income council" will be followed by a special "talk concert." At the launching ceremony, representatives from 40 Korean local governments promoting or preparing basic income schemes will participate either online or offline to present their visions. During the "talk concert," Governor Lee and renowned economic and social theorist Jeremy Rifkin will engage in a one-on-one discussion on "Post-COVID-19 and Basic Income."

On the second day, the international conference will take place under the theme of "A Fair and Sustainable World Through Basic Income." It will be attended by 26 scholars, local government officials and heads of research institutes from more than 10 countries, including Eduardo Suplicy, a former member of the Federal Senate of Brazil; Karen Jooste, a former member of the Parliament of South Africa; and Annie Miller, co-founder of the Basic Income Earth Network (BIEN).

Concurrently, "Basic Income and Local Currency Virtual Exhibition Hall" will staged in the form of a virtual 3D exhibition hall. Anyone can enter this exhibition hall through the official website. Those interested can visit the virtual exhibition hall and explore major exhibits prior to the official opening of the fair.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1247641/Gyeonggi_Province_Governor.jpg