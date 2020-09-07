Version Control System Market Size Worth $2.04 Billion By 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global version control system market size is expected to reach USD 2.04 billion by 2026, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2020 to 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing need for reducing complexities in software development processes is expected to drive market growth. Additionally, enterprises are widely focused on minimizing human errors while developing software and efficiently tracking modifications in the software. This is also expected to contribute to market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The Distributed Version Control Systems (DVCS) segment is expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period, as it provides flexible workflows that are tailored based on the user's project and to meet the needs of the developer team

The cloud deployment segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period as it minimizes the total ownership cost and increases data storage capabilities for enterprises

The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to contribute significantly to the rising demand for cost-effective solutions & services for optimizing their development process

The retail and CPG sector is rapidly adopting version control systems owing to changing consumer needs and growing demand for continuously updating their website content and mobile applications

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the emergence of advanced cloud-based solutions, improved infrastructures, and digitization in the region.

Version control systems enable software providers to keep track of the changes in documents, website content, mobile applications, and software. Enterprises across the globe are transforming their organization structure from traditional business processes to automated applications in an attempt to increase their operational efficiency. This often leads to challenges in managing software and their different versions. The growing need among enterprises to overcome these challenges is expected to, in turn, drive the demand for version control systems.

Furthermore, key players are focused on adopting marketing strategies such as free trials, limited free versions, and discounts on licenses for certain products to attract more customers. For instance, Atlassian offers free trials, affordable starter licenses, or limited free versions for certain products to promote its brand and product awareness and to increase its product adoption.

Grand View Research has segmented the global version control system market based on type, deployment, enterprise size, end-use, and region:

Version Control System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

Centralized Version Control Systems (CVCS)



Distributed Version Control Systems (DVCS)

Version Control System Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

On-premise



Cloud

Version Control System Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

Large Enterprises



Small & Medium Enterprises

Version Control System End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

BFSI



Education



Healthcare & Life Sciences



IT & Telecom



Retail & CPG



Others

Version Control System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



MEA

List of Key Players of Version Control System Market

Atlassian

Amazon.com, Inc.

Collabnet

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus

Microsoft Corporation

PTC, Inc.

SeaPine Software

WANdisco, Inc.

Wildbit LLC.

