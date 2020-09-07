The EU Council has rejected a Covid-inspired European Commission proposal for a €40 billion warchest to help coal-dependent regions shift to renewables, with the heads of member states instead allocating €17.5 billion. Despite the final figure being €10 billion higher than that suggested by the commission before coronavirus battered Europe, questions have been asked about how useful the program will be.In a Covid-19-free Europe, a decision by the leaders of European Union member states this summer to allocate €7.5 billion to the Just Transition Fund (JTF) for fossil fuel-dependent regions might ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...