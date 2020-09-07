DJ RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Partnership with Asklepios Strengthens Medical Care at the University Hospitals in Giessen and Marburg

DGAP-Media / 2020-09-07 / 12:59 *Press Release* Bad Neustadt / Saale | 7th September 2020 *RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Partnership with Asklepios Strengthens Medical Care at the University Hospitals in Giessen and Marburg* 22 new specialist nurses with experience in intensive care, neonatology, cardiology and surgery who have transferred from the Asklepios Group will start work in the university hospital in Giessen today. The university hospital is thus able to benefit for the first time from newly provided access to a variety of Asklepios training programmes. The 19 new female employees and three male employees originate from the Philippines. They have all been awarded a Bachelor degree and are certified in medical and healthcare, seven of them also have widespread experience in intensive cardiological medical care. *Personnel Situation Strengthened for the Long-Term* RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG and Asklepios plan to intensify the partnership in personnel matters and training measures in the coming months. A further 60 nurses will transfer from Asklepios to the university hospitals in Giessen and Marburg (UKGM) by the end of this year. Dr. Gunther K. Weiss, UKGM CEO and Board Member of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, stated: "The lack of specialist staff is also becoming more and more evident at UKGM. Not least because the minimum level of staff which the state has prescribed will take effect in a stronger manner next year. The cooperation with Asklepios is a good addition to our various initiatives to employ new nurses in our hospitals." Dr. Christian Höftberger, Board Member of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, commented on the new partnership with Asklepios: "The 22 new specialist nurses who have transferred from Asklepios to UKGM are only the beginning of our intensive cooperation in the areas of nursing and training. Together we shall strengthen the personnel situation at UKGM for the long-term, further improve patient care and reduce the work burden on our employees." *Employees with Good Qualifications for German Hospitals* Asklepios has been taking on international nursing staff since 2017 in order to offset the lack of specialist staff in Germany. Asklepios now employs almost 500 international nurses in its German hospitals, mainly as qualified intensive-care specialists. The new employees at UKGM attended the Asklepios training centre for international nurses in Darmstadt to prepare for their work in Giessen and passed the required theoretical examinations there. The Asklepios training programme included an intensive German language course at B2 level and an intensive workshop on nursing in Germany which lasted for a number of weeks. Apart from its many own training courses RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG also launched a programme for hiring international specialist staff just over ten years ago. It was especially developed to include language skills and specific theoretical and practical principles of hospital processes in Germany. The first course to attract international physicians to the RHÖN-KLINIKUM campus in Bad Neustadt was the scholarship programme for physicians. Such measures enable RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG to make an important contribution to ensuring good medical care even in rural areas. =- *RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG* is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. The hospital group offers excellent medical care with a direct link to universities and research institutes. Over 860,000 patients are treated every year at the five group hospitals located in Bad Berka, Bad Neustadt, Frankfurt (Oder), Giessen and Marburg where more than 18,000 employees work. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is currently exploiting the opportunities available to develop new areas of growth. Entering the leading-edge telemedicine market with Medgate Deutschland, the innovative RHÖN campus concept for offering forward-looking healthcare across sectoral boundaries in rural areas as well as consistently extending our gradual corporate digitalisation are key pillars of the corporate strategy. More information under www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

*Contact Persons:*
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing Elke Pfeifer
Telephone: +49 9771 65-12110 | E-Mail: elke.pfeifer@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Investor Relations and Treasury Julian Schmitt
Telephone: +49 9771 65-12250 | E-Mail: julian.schmitt@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Schlossplatz 1 | 97616 Bad Neustadt / Saale, Germany

End of Media Release

Issuer: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
Key word(s): Health
2020-09-07
Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
Salzburger Leite 1
97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0
Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467
E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
ISIN: DE0007042301
WKN: 704230
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1128225

End of News DGAP Media
1128225 2020-09-07

