HONOR Back to School 2020 Adds Special Deals for New Products to "Expand Your Smart Life"

Bringing all-scenario smart life strategy to the next level, HONOR offers alluring deals for newly-launched HONOR GS Pro, HONOR ES, HONOR MagicBook Pro and HONOR MagicBook 14 & 15

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech brand HONOR today started the special offers for a suite of smart life products with expanded capabilities and upgraded features, launched at IFA on 4th September. The HONOR Watch GS Pro is a rugged outdoor smartwatch made for adventure lovers to explore the great outdoors while the HONOR Watch ES caters to fashion-forward fitness enthusiasts who aspire to lead healthier lives. Besides wearables, the HONOR MagicBook Pro, empowered by AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, helps creative professionals to enhance productivity and boost creativity, and the HONOR MagicBook 14 & 15 are upgraded with Ryzen 5 4500U to further strengthen its 1+8+N IoT strategy.

Attractive offers and bundles provided for trendy HONOR products including newly launched ones are now available on HIHONOR United Kingdom, HIHONOR France, HIHONOR Germany, HIHONOR Italy, and HIHONOR Spain.

HONOR Back to School 2020 UK - Up to £50 Voucher

HONOR GS Pro comes with two bundle options, customers can choose either free HONOR Bluetooth Earphones and an HONOR Router 3, or HONOR Magic Earbuds. HONOR Watch ES comes with free HONOR Sports Pro Earphones. HONOR MagicBook Pro comes with free bundles up to customers to choose from, either with a free HONOR Watch Magic or an HONOR Router 3. HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8+512GB) will bundle with a free accessory from options including an HONOR Mouse, HONOR Backpack, HONOR Bluetooth Earphones, or HONOR Router 3.

HONOR Back to School 2020 France - Up to €110 off

HONOR Back to School 2020 Germany - Up to 60% off

HONOR Back to School 2020 Italy - Up to €129.9 Gift

HONOR Back to School 2020 Spain - Up to €149.9 Gift

Full View of the Offers

Country Product RRP First-sale

from Offer United Kingdom HONOR MagicBook Pro (AMD Ryzen 5 4600H/16+512GB) £ 849.99 8th Sep Bundle offer: HONOR Watch Magic + HONOR Router 3 HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8+512GB) £ 669.99 21st Sep Bundle offer: Mouse/Backpack/HONOR Bluetooth Earphones/HONOR Router 3 HONOR Watch GS Pro £ 249.99 8th Sep Bundle offer: HONOR Bluetooth Earphones + HONOR Router 3/HONOR Magic Earbuds HONOR Watch ES £ 99.99 8th Sep Bundle offer: HONOR Sports Pro Earphones France HONOR MagicBook Pro (AMD Ryzen 5 4600H/16+512GB) € 899.9 8th Sep €100 off HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8+512GB) € 749.9 21st Sep Bundle offer: Mouse/Backpack/HONOR Bluetooth Earphones/HONOR Router 3 HONOR Watch GS Pro € 249.9 8th Sep €50 off HONOR Watch ES € 99.9 21st Sep €10 off /

€99.9 bundled with HONOR Sport Bluetooth Earphones Germany HONOR MagicBook Pro (AMD Ryzen 5 4600H/16+512GB) € 899.9 7th Sep €100 off HONOR MagicBook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5 4500U/8+512GB) € 749.9 21st Sep Bundle offer: Mouse/Backpack/HONOR Bluetooth Earphones/HONOR Router 3 HONOR Watch GS Pro € 249.9 7th Sep €50 off HONOR Watch ES € 99.9 7th Sep €20 off /

€99.9 bundled with HONOR Bluetooth Earphones Italy HONOR Watch GS Pro € 249.9 14th Sep €50 off HONOR Watch ES € 99.9 21st Sep €20 off/

€99.9 bundled with HONOR Bluetooth Earphones Spain HONOR Watch GS Pro € 249.9 8th Sep €50 off HONOR Watch ES € 99.9 21st Sep €20 off/

€99.9 bundled with HONOR Bluetooth Earphones

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading tech brand for the global youth, born during the growth of mobile internet, and shaped by groundbreaking technology resulting from the company's unwavering focus on R&D investment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249719/HONOR_Back_School_2020_HIHONOR_Store.jpg