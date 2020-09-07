Advancements in technology, customers' changing expectations, and increasing investment in the healthcare industry have influenced significant growth in the in-vitro diagnostics market. However, these advancements and changes have also made the market highly innovative and competitive. To compete in a market as fast-growing and competitive as this, companies must be aware of the factors influencing the market. Infiniti's healthcare market research services enable companies in the in-vitro diagnostics market, and other segments of the healthcare industry to not only know about the trends, driving factors, and opportunities in the market but also enables them to capitalize on the same efficiently.

"The healthcare industry and in-vitro diagnostics market have grown exponentially in recent decades. As various trends and challenges affect the market, key players are shifting their focus to new strategies, such as M&A. However, the first step to achieving a greater market share is having a comprehensive understanding of the drivers influencing growth in the in-vitro diagnostics market," says an in-vitro diagnostics market expert at Infiniti Research.

The in-vitro diagnostics market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. In-vitro diagnostics have gained substantial momentum as a modern medical diagnostic system. Factors such as advancing diagnostic technologies, acceptance of precision medicine, and improved quality of life are majorly influencing the in-vitro diagnostics market. As the in-vitro diagnostics market continues to grow, key players have started to shift their focus to strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A). However, to dominate the market, companies must also understand the trends, challenges, and growth drivers impacting the market. Most importantly, companies must be aware of driving factors and the best way to capitalize on current and upcoming opportunities. Therefore, Infiniti's healthcare market research experts discuss the most noteworthy market growth drivers in their recent article and highlight how market research services enable companies to capitalize on them.

Infiniti's healthcare market research experts have identified four noteworthy driving factors in the in-vitro diagnostics market:

Automation in laboratories has increased the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic tests, increasing demand and propelling growth in the in-vitro diagnostics market

Increased funding from governments and supportive governmental policies to spur the approval of medical devices across the globe is helping the industry grow

Improved quality of life and healthcare advancements has led to a higher life expectancy and a growing geriatric population, which has led to a higher prevalence of chronic diseases and an increasing demand for in-vitro diagnostic testing

Demand for POC testing has increased since it enables faster diagnosis and immediate treatment, which is influencing the shift from traditional diagnostic tools to IVD tools

