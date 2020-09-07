Anzeige
Montag, 07.09.2020
07.09.2020 | 14:52
City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Change of AGM Venue

City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Change of AGM Venue

PR Newswire

London, September 7

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: Change of Annual General Meeting (AGM) Venue

Further to the publication of the Notice of Annual General Meeting on 21 August 2020, due to restrictions on public access to JTC House by non-staff members, the AGM of the Company will no longer be held at the offices of JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited but will instead now take place at Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Rue de l'Etau Saint Helier, JE2 3WF, United Kingdom at 10am on 23 September 2020.

As a result of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the current restrictions on public gatherings the AGM will be held as a closed meeting and shareholders will not be admitted to the meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to complete their proxy voting instructions and register any questions via the Company Secretary at invesco@jtcgroup.com or in hard copy to JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited, PO Box 1075, 28 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey JE4 2QP.

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Company Secretary

7 September 2020

Contact:

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

