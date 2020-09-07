The Brand Management Services Industry market size is expected to grow over USD 1 billion, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Social media channels are becoming integral parts in their brand positioning strategies as these provides actionable insights in the form of online consumer data that can be leveraged by using analytics tools to evaluate a brands' performance and to fine-tune the marketing strategy.

Top Spending Regions in the Brand Management Services Industry Market:

According to the spend share and forecasts, North America and Europe will be the leading regions in the Brand Management Services Industry market.

North America

Europe

Insights that drive the Supply chain market of Brand Management Services Industry Market:

Service providers are using technologies such as artificial intelligence to process large volumes of customer data

Engagement with a single service provider for multiple service lines enables buyers to gain benefits

Some of the top Brand Management Services Industry suppliers listed in this report:

This Brand Management Services Industry procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

WPP Plc (Y&R)

Omnicom Group Inc. (Interbrand)

Marsh McLennan Companies Inc. (OLIVER WYMAN)

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (FutureBrand)

Publicis Groupe (MetaDesign)

Harte Hanks Inc.

