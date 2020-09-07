Hermetic Packaging Market worth $4.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Hermetic Packaging Market with COVID-19 impact by Configuration (Multilayer Ceramic Packages, Metal Can Packages, Pressed Ceramic Packages), Type (Ceramic-Metal Sealing, Glass-Metal Sealing), Application, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Hermetic Packaging Market size is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025 from USD 3.5 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.3%. Major requirements of safety and absolute reliability in industries, such as electronics, automobile, and aeronautics and space, are contributing to the rising demand for hermetic packaging, and have been propelling the growth of the hermetic packaging market.

Multilayer ceramic packages to hold the largest size of hermetic packaging market from 2020 to 2025

Multilayer ceramic packages are most suitable for packaging complex electronic circuits, such as microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). They are widely adopted for high-frequency applications such as data communication, wireless communication, and optical communication because they offer better hermeticity than other configurations, and also enable a large number of electrical feedthroughs within very small spaces. Thus, multilayer ceramic packages account for the largest share of the hermetic packaging market.

The market for Ceramic-Metal Sealing (CERTM) is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

A ceramic-metal seal is a joined or bonded assembly of ceramic on one side and a metal on the other. Ceramic-metal seals are used in industries that entail high operating temperature, high voltage withstanding, biocompatibility, or special chemical resistance. The aeronautics & space industry has largely adopted CERTM hermetically sealed transistors, as they are thermal shock resistant. This has been a key factor driving the CERTM sealing market.

Hermetic packaging market for military & defense industry to grow at highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The hermetic packaging technology is highly trusted and dependable for users in the military & defense industry. This is because the hermetic packaging technology helps in addressing distinctive challenges related to safety and absolute reliability that are inherent in applications such as air surveillance and underwater surveillance. However, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the military defense sector globally. It is expected that countries around the world, especially those that have really poor or inadequate healthcare infrastructure and penetration, are expected to have to spend significantly on social security to cope with the pandemic. If governments of such countries are in questionable financial shape, with limited reserves, inadequate avenues for borrowing, and low liquidity, spending is expected to be met by channeling funds from other high-value budget segments, which include defense budgets. This, in turn, is expected to challenge the growth of the hermetic packaging market in the military & defense industry.

APAC to be the fastest-growing market for hermetic packaging during the forecast period

The hermetic packaging market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Increasing energy needs, emerging economies, and increasing defense spending are some of the factors driving the growth of this market in the region. The rising military capabilities of emerging countries such as China, India, and South Korea are boosting the demand for hermetic packaging for sensitive electronic components. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asia Pacific region has been significantly affected. The pandemic has led to a significant slowdown in the manufacturing industry. The implementation of lockdowns in several countries has negatively affected the operations of end-use industries such as automotive, military & defense, aeronautics & space, due to which the market for hermetically packaged products is expected slowdown in 2020 in the Asia Pacific.

The key players operating in the hermetic packaging market include SCHOTT (Germany), AMETEK, Inc. (US), Amkor Technology, Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Materion Corporation (US), Egide (France), Micross Components Inc. (US), and Legacy Technologies Inc. (US).

