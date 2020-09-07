The Saudi power company has named the lenders which will finance the latest stage of the gargantuan, 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, for an estimated $564 million.Saudi energy company ACWA Power has announced financial close for the 900 MW fifth phase of the giant Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, and revealed the bevy of international lenders that will be behind the $564 million facility. ACWA on Thursday announced Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank would be among the lenders for the latest phase of the 5 GW mega project, alongside the Arab Petroleum Investment Corporation ...

