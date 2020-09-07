Around 4.2 MWh of energy storage capacity will be connected to a solar and diesel micro-grid on Rarotonga, the largest of the islands in the South Pacific nation. Three 40-foot containers with a total power output of 4.8 MVA will be used as a power reserve and for grid support by utility Te Aponga Uira.When it comes to energy storage, the small South Pacific nation of the Cook Islands has the Rolls Royce of systems. The BMW-owned British brand, famed for its luxury cars, will supply three MTU EnergyPacks developed by its German subsidiary Rolls-Royce Power Systems for use with a micro-grid in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...