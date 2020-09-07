The Global Corrugated Packaging Industry market size is expected to grow over USD 50 billion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Corrugated packaging companies cater to such sustainability goals by manufacturing packaging solutions that are made from natural materials such as paper and use adhesives from natural sources such as maize or wheat.

Top Spending Regions in the Global Corrugated Packaging Industry Market:

According to the spend share and forecasts, North America and APAC will be the leading regions in the Global Corrugated Packaging Industry market.

North America

APAC

Insights that drive the Supply chain market of Global Corrugated Packaging Industry Market:

Buyers are advised to engage with suppliers over the volume-based pricing model.

Global corrugated packaging suppliers have well-established supply chain associations with stakeholders such as raw material suppliers and transport and logistics providers

Some of the top Global Corrugated Packaging Industry suppliers listed in this report:

This Global Corrugated Packaging Industry procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

DS Smith Plc

International Paper Co.

WestRock Co.

Oji Holdings Corp.

