Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notificationand public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jonathan Lewis, Will Serle, Rupert Green, Garry Dryburgh, Chris Baker, Claire Chapman, Katja Hall, Joseph Murphy, Lyndsay Browne 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Jonathan Lewis - Chief Executive Officer

Will Serle - Chief People Officer

Rupert Green - Chief Corporate Development Officer

Garry Dryburgh - Chief Transformation Officer

Chris Baker - Executive Officer

Claire Chapman - Chief General Counsel

Katja Hall - Director of Corporate Affairs

Joseph Murphy - Employee Director

Lyndsay Browne - Employee Director b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Capita plc b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each





GB00B23K0M20 b) Nature of the transaction Monthly share purchase under the Capita Share Ownership Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Jonathan Lewis - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan: Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3067 561 Will Serle - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan: Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3067 564 Rupert Green* - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan: Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3067 564 Garry Dryburgh - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan: Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3067 561 Chris Baker - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan: Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3067 564 Claire Chapman - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan: Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3067 560

Katja Hall - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan: Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3067 564 Joseph Murphy - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan: Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3067 564 Lyndsay Browne - Purchase of Shares within the Capita Share Ownership Plan: Price(s) Volume(s) £0.3067 561 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume



-Price

5063 Ordinary shares



£0.3067 e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-04

13:32 UTC f) Place of the transaction XLON

*In July 2020, Rupert Green acquired 395 shares and not 392 shares as disclosed in the announcement dated 7 July 2020.