POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Notice of AGM

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Powerhouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic, announces that the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and Form of Proxy have been posted to shareholders. The Company's AGM will be held at 11.30 a.m. on 30 September 2020 at the Company's registered office at 15 Victoria Mews, Mill Field Road, Cottingley Business Park, Bingley, West Yorkshire BD16 1PY. A copy of the Notice of AGM can be found on the Company's website at www.powerhouseenergy.net.

To comply with the UK Government's current guidance in relation to Covid-19, shareholders will not be allowed to attend the meeting in person. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to therefore submit their votes, in respect of all matters of business, via proxy as early as possible. They should appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy. If a shareholder appoints someone else as their proxy, that proxy will not be able to attend the meeting in person or cast the shareholder's vote. If the situation changes then shareholders will be notified via the Company's website at www.powerhouseenergy.net and via an RNS announcement.

The Company is committed to constructive engagement with all of its shareholders. Should a shareholder have a question that they would have raised at the meeting, the Company is asking that instead of attending the meeting they send it by email to inquire@powerhousegroup.co.uk to be received by 5pm on 28 September 2020. To the extent that answers can be given to such questions, answers will be published on the Company's website following the AGM.

Powerhouse Energy Group plc Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399 David Ryan, Chief Executive Officer WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666 James Joyce / Lydia Zychowska Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 203 657 0050 Andrew Thacker / Zoe Alexander Ikon Associates (Media enquiries) Tel: +44 (0) 1483 271291 Adrian Shaw Mob: +44 (0) 7979 900733

About Powerhouse Energy Group plc

Powerhouse has developed a proprietary process technology - DMG - which can utilise waste plastic, end-of-life-tyres, and other waste streams to efficiently and economically convert them into syngas from which valuable products such as chemical precursors, hydrogen, electricity and other industrial products may be derived. The Powerhouse technology is one of the world's first proven, modular, hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The Powerhouse DMG process can generate up to 2 tonnes of road-fuel quality H2, and more than 58MWh of exportable electricity per day.

The Powerhouse process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level. As announced on 11th February 2020 under its Supplemental Agreement with Peel Environmental, Powerhouse will receive an annual license fee of £500,000 in respect of each project which is commissioned.

Powerhouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market under the ticker: PHE, and is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net