DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Publication of Report on Coinsilium DeFi Strategy

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Publication of Report on Coinsilium DeFi Strategy 07-Sep-2020 / 16:34 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium - Publication of Report on Coinsilium DeFi Strategy London, UK, 7 September 2020 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) the Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator, is pleased to advise that a new special report on Coinsilium from Value The Markets has just been published and is available in PDF form for download via the link below: https://d2f01vdlwcs5n6.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/07114705/Coin silium-report.pdf [1] Chairman Malcolm Palle commented: "Given that the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector can be somewhat daunting for many retail investors, we wanted to ensure that any report commissioned would be as accessible and as jargon free as possible. We also wanted to ensure that it would provide the reader with a good understanding of the overall DeFi space and visibility as to where the opportunities for Coinsilium lie. As we head into what we expect to be a highly active period for the Company and the overall DeFi space, this report will form the basis of a number of promotional initiatives we have planned over the coming weeks and months which are designed to significantly raise awareness in the market for Coinsilium stock. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain, DeFi and Crypto Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox. In July 2020 Coinsilium executed an agreement with global blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in the Asian markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information please visit [2]www.coinsilium.com [2] or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 83661 EQS News ID: 1128411 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6d9e0cf3aa7b7e6dfb0158b3d474aeef&application_id=1128411&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e82019f83af6462d0ad455a3201afcc3&application_id=1128411&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2020 11:34 ET (15:34 GMT)