The global marine outboard engines market is expected to grow by 87.78 K units as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 2%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200907005036/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Outboard Engines Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Marine Outboard Engines Market Analysis Report by Engine Power (Low-power, Mid-power, and High-power), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/marine-outboard-engines-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rising sales of boats. In addition, the growing demand for outboard engines is anticipated to boost the growth of the marine outboard engines market.

Factors such as strong economic growth, improving job market, and decreasing fuel prices have strongly influenced the growth of the global boating industry. For instance, the powerboats market witnessed the sale of approximately 280,000 units of powerboats in 2019. Besides, OMEs in the market are focusing on introducing boats that are more versatile and affordable to attract new and young boaters. These factors are fueling the growth of the global marine outboard engines market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Marine Outboard Engines Companies:

AB Volvo

AB Volvo operates its business through segments such as Industrial Operations and Financial Services. Unique Marine Torque is the key product offered by the company.

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. operates its business through segments such as Powersports and Marine. The company offers products such as E-TEC G2, E-TEC, Pontoon 90 HP 1, Jet 40 HP, 60 HP 105 HP, Portables 3.5 HP to 15 HP, and MFE 30 HP 55 HP.

Brunswick Corp.

Brunswick Corp. operates its business through segments such as Marine Engine, Boat, and Fitness. The company offers products such as Verado, Pro XS, FourStroke, SeaPro, and Jet.

DEUTZ AG

DEUTZ AG operates its business through segments such as DEUTZ Compact engines, DEUTZ Customised solutions, and Other. The company offers products such as F3L912, F4L912, F5L912, F6L912, BF4M1013M, BF6M1013M, and others.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The company offers a wide range of portable outboards, mid-power outboards, and high-power outboards.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Marine Outboard Engines Market Engine Power Outlook (Revenue, K units, 2019-2024)

Low-power

Mid-power

High-power

Marine Outboard Engines Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, K units, 2019-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Hybrid Electric Marine Propulsion Engine Market Global hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market by application (commercial and leisure) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Marine VFD Market Global marine VFD market by type (AC drive and DC drive) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200907005036/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/