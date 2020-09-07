Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Ewen Stewart

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Spouse of Victoria Stewart (Non Executive Director)

Initial notification/amendment Sale

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier code 213800GZ9WC73A92Q326

4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Financial Instrument Ordinary Shares

Identification Code SEDOL: 0006655

Nature of transaction Sale

Date Of Transaction 3rd September 2020

Price (s) £8.622525

Volume(s) 1,350 (Mr Stewart sold these shares as part of portfolio optimisation)

Aggregated information N/A

Place Of Transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Currency GBP - British Pound

5 - Total holding following this notification 4,200 (This figure remains the holding of Victoria Stewart who had previously purchased shares)

Contact Michael Campbell

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries