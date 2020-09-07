Statement on the inclusion of additional issues in the agenda of the regular shareholders' meeting of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" on September 22, 2020 at 10.00

The board of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm", hereinafter - the Company, (joint registration No. 40003007246, legal address: 5, Rupnicu Street, Olaine, LV-2114) announces that on September 22, 2020, at 10:00, following additional issues are included in the agenda of the regular shareholders' meeting:

"Amendments to the statutes of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm"";

"Internal audit";

"Recall of the council and election of the new council";

"Withdrawal of the Audit Committee and election of a new Audit committee".

An additional issue is included at the request of the shareholder of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm" Nika Saveljeva, who represents 7.79% of the share capital of the Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm", using the rights specified in the second paragraph of Section 274 of Commercial Law of the Republic of Latvia.

Olaine, September 7, 2020

Board of Joint Stock Company "Olainfarm"

Additional information:



Janis Dubrovskis

Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm

Ph.: +371 29178878

janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com