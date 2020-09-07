Next Wave Marketing - AP + Yahoo + BI 300: Carmelia Ray - Expert Matchmaker Connecting People One Match at a Time

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2020 / Carmelia Ray is a modern-day "Hitch" and Love Guru. She helps initiate and create new love stories every day through her bespoke matchmaking and date coaching services. Through her decades of experience as a Celebrity Matchmaker and online dating expert, she has interviewed over 65,000+ singles and helped 7,000+ clients, resulting in over 1,000 marriages over time. Carmelia imparts her knowledge of the industry as a spokesperson for sites including Instant Chemistry, Censio, Match.com WooYouApp SmartDate and the largest Christian dating site, Christian Dating For Free (CDFF). She is the winner of iDate's "2020 Best Dating Coach"

Using her 28 years of experience in the dating industry, Carmelia propelled herself to "The Most Successful Matchmaker" among top entrepreneurs and executives across the globe. In addition to contributing to major publications such as AskMen, HLN/CNN, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, OK! Magazine, Global News, USA Today, The Marilyn Denis Show, CHCH News, Elle, CBC News The National Playback, she also has an e-book "FINDING THE ONE: The A-Z guide to Attracting and Keeping Your Soul Mate".

Carmelia's passion for online dating and executive matchmaking is based on her belief that the world needs more love. Her goal is to help professional singles connect to their ideal romantic partner, and create better relationships overall. In 2015, Carmelia was discovered by GoButtonMedia and landed the role of Matchmaker on her TV show "Mom vs. Matchmaker" on MyxTV & OUTTV. She has several TV projects in development that are expected to be released in 2021.

The online dating experience has evolved through the years and Carmelia has risen to the challenge to adapt to consumers needs. As she built websites such as Dating, Love and Sex Tips, Hustle4Love she quickly learned the need to be found on Google and target the correct audience. Through trial and error, she built the team to tackle the CRM, search engine optimization and all things techie on one side, and lifestyle services, date concierge and date coaching on the other side. Her team consists of certified matchmakers and trained coaches with years of experience. Her Love Coach, Events Director and Digital Concierge Coach LeeAnne Galloway work with single Millennials who are ready to meet their forever match through Carmelia Ray's wide range of bespoke dating services. As Carmelia grew her business, the saying "Fail Forward" resonated with her to not allow any set-backs take her off track, no matter how major or minor. Her advice for those starting a business is "When in doubt, do your research. There's a solution to every problem. Whatever you're going through some else has experienced it and triumphed."

Like most entrepreneurs, Carmelia faces obstacles to overcome. One of her biggest challenges is finding the right business partnerships to seek a "Win-Win". An example of a positive partnership is her role as "Online Dating Expert" and consultant at CDFF. Carmelia shares her advice with Christian singles who are seeking faith-based partners and Christian fellowship on their platform. In addition, she is the Chief Matchmaker and partner at Censio - A premiere matchmaking app launched in Los Angeles, using "Censio AI" and "Censio Screening" which allows you to run a comprehensive background check on your match using facial recognition.

Time management is crucial since there are never enough hours in the day. As a busy Mompreneur with 3 children aged 21, 15 and 4 she's also juggling family life, mom duties and work life during the pandemic. Carmelia doesn't allow fear or obstacles to stop her from growing her network and helping busy entrepreneurs and successful corporate executives connect during COVID. She believes that fear is an emotion (false or real) that prevents most people from taking action in their love life. However, she turns FEAR into a "Face Everything And Rise" mindset to get the job done. Everyone has their definition of success, and for Carmelia, it is the state of being where one feels at peace, a sense of accomplishment, gratitude, love and overall physical and mental well-being.

Although Carmelia has established herself as one of the most successful matchmakers and dating experts in her industry, she continues to find new projects to spread love wherever she goes. She is in the process of developing additional TV projects, writing a book and making more matches. She has just launched a digital "Matchmaking Academy" that certifies and trains matchmakers all over the world. Her goal is to continue to help people make the most meaningful connections. To learn more about Carmelia Ray and her Matchmaking Expertise, click here.

