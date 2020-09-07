The global semiconductor market size is poised to grow by USD 90.80 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio' Market Research Report. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of the Market Impact of COVID-19.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

The integration of semiconductors is being viewed as a key component in technological advancements by automotive manufacturers. In addition, several other developments in the automotive sector including autonomous vehicles, wireless charging, EVs, and computer-based testing will drive the need for semiconductor components. Thus, the increasing integration of advanced automotive systems such as collision warning systems, smart cameras, and autonomous braking systems, will boost the demand for semiconductor ICs during the forecast period.

Report Highlights

The major semiconductor market growth came from the ICs segment in 2019, and it is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years. This is primarily because of the growing investments in telecommunication network deployments, including 4G and 5G networks.

APAC was the largest semiconductor market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the growing investment in 3D NAND and FINFET technologies, the transition to large-diameter wafers, and increasing demand for high-end graphics dram.

The global semiconductor market is fragmented. Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Micron Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK HYNIX Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this semiconductor market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global semiconductor Market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Emerging Semiconductor Packaging Technologies will be a Key Market Trend

The demand for advanced level packaging that helps to reduce node size and supports large volume production has compelled the development of various packaging technologies. In addition, the emergence of 3D ICs has also increased investments in packaging technologies. Several semiconductor packaging technologies are increasingly being developed and used by IDMs and OSATs to allow semiconductor manufacturers to improve the scale of production. Thus, the emergence of advanced packaging technologies will complement the growing quality and production scale requirements of semiconductor manufacturers during the forecast period.

Semiconductor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the semiconductor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor market vendors

