The global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market size is poised to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio' Market Research Report. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of the Market Impact of COVID-19

End-users are increasingly adopting UV disinfectant technology due to its various benefits compared to conventional chlorine disinfection systems. Unlike chlorine disinfectant systems, UV disinfectant technology systems are easy to store and install and offer a chemical-free system. Also, the technology disinfects water much faster as the UV light kills microorganisms within a shorter time. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market.

Report Highlights

The major ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market growth came from the drinking water segment in 2019, and it is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years. This is primarily because of the growing incidence of communicable diseases, which are caused by poor access to potable water as well as poor hygiene practices.

APAC was the largest ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for potable drinking water, increasing investments in setting up new R&D facilities for biopharmaceuticals and vaccines, and the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is fragmented. Advanced UV Inc., American Ultraviolet Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Danaher Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halma Plc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lumalier Corp., SITA Srl, and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment Market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: www.technavio.com/report/ultraviolet-disinfection-equipment-market-industry-analysis?

Emergence of Customized UV Disinfection Equipment will be a Key Market Trend

Customized UV disinfection equipment is reliable and offers a high level of performance. It can perform under harsh operating conditions. Customization of UV disinfection equipment allows it to be fabricated carefully to provide maximum performance in the environment where it is deployed. Customized industrial UV disinfection equipment finds significant adoption among different enterprises in industries, such as water and wastewater treatment. Thus, many vendors operating in the market are offering them to end-users. For instance, Alfaa UV offers customized UV disinfection equipment. The product offered by the vendor is fabricated to achieve maximum performance in its deployment environment. Thus, the additional advantages of customized UV disinfection equipment will lead to an increase in demand for such equipment, which will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market vendors

