The global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market size is poised to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio' Market Research Report. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of the Market Impact of COVID-19
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200907005048/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
End-users are increasingly adopting UV disinfectant technology due to its various benefits compared to conventional chlorine disinfection systems. Unlike chlorine disinfectant systems, UV disinfectant technology systems are easy to store and install and offer a chemical-free system. Also, the technology disinfects water much faster as the UV light kills microorganisms within a shorter time. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Report Highlights
- The major ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market growth came from the drinking water segment in 2019, and it is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years. This is primarily because of the growing incidence of communicable diseases, which are caused by poor access to potable water as well as poor hygiene practices.
- APAC was the largest ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for potable drinking water, increasing investments in setting up new R&D facilities for biopharmaceuticals and vaccines, and the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
- The global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is fragmented. Advanced UV Inc., American Ultraviolet Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Danaher Corp., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halma Plc, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lumalier Corp., SITA Srl, and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment Market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Read the full report here: www.technavio.com/report/ultraviolet-disinfection-equipment-market-industry-analysis?
Emergence of Customized UV Disinfection Equipment will be a Key Market Trend
Customized UV disinfection equipment is reliable and offers a high level of performance. It can perform under harsh operating conditions. Customization of UV disinfection equipment allows it to be fabricated carefully to provide maximum performance in the environment where it is deployed. Customized industrial UV disinfection equipment finds significant adoption among different enterprises in industries, such as water and wastewater treatment. Thus, many vendors operating in the market are offering them to end-users. For instance, Alfaa UV offers customized UV disinfection equipment. The product offered by the vendor is fabricated to achieve maximum performance in its deployment environment. Thus, the additional advantages of customized UV disinfection equipment will lead to an increase in demand for such equipment, which will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market vendors
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Drinking water Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Wastewater Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial water Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advanced UV Inc.
- American Ultraviolet Inc.
- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.
- Danaher Corp.
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Halma Plc
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Lumalier Corp.
- SITA Srl
- Xylem Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200907005048/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/