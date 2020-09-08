Caledonian Mining has revealed plans to build a $13 million solar plant at the Blanket gold mine in southern Zimbabwe. It raised funds for the project via a share sale.Canada-based Caledonia Mining has revealed plans to use $13 million it raised via a recent share issuance to back the development of a solar plant at its Blanket gold mine near Gwanda, Zimbabwe. The company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, plans to build the $18 million PV project in three 6.55 MW phases. It expects the second stage of the facility to generate enough electricity to meet peak demand at the mine. And ...

