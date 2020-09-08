Solar curtailment might become a valuable aspect of future PV deployment, particularly if grid operators start focusing on 'curtailment management' instead of 'curtailment prevention.' Management would include measures such as flexible generation, storage, load flexibility, and regional coordination.Regulations that completely prevent PV curtailment could end up restricting the ability of grid operators to use solar power for ancillary services, according to new research by scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). In "Too much of a good ...

