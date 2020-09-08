Fingerprint Cards AB: Fingerprints and Sentry Enterprises partner to enable a first-of-its-kind Converged Biometric Credential for Physical and Logical Access

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) and Sentry Enterprises, a US-based manufacturer of converged biometric identification solutions, have entered into a global license agreement for Fingerprints' software platform for Access, FPC-BEP, as well as a volume agreement for the FPC T-Shape sensor module to incorporate into its SentryCard security credential. The agreement features converged biometric credentials for physical and logical access to address the increased market demand of enhanced security across every industry, including financial institutions, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies.



The SentryCard replaces standalone biometric solutions while leveraging the existing infrastructure for physical access control, supporting multiple industry standard protocols. With enrolled fingerprint biometrics stored and then matched on the physical card, the SentryCard supports compliance with GDPR and CCPA regulations as well as broader privacy standards addressing the key concerns of security professionals.

"We chose biometric technology from Fingerprints as it is the leading biometrics company with proven and cutting-edge biometric performance. Our collaboration is wide ranging from product design and integration to system design and manufacturing," said Mark Bennett, President and CEO of Sentry Enterprises.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Sentry Enterprises and to see our sensors and software continuing to gain new ground with the access control market, where there is an increased demand for secure, convenient and trusted biometric solutions," said Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payment & Access at Fingerprints.

With PINs and passwords offering a poor user experience, as well as being susceptible to compromise, more secure and seamless access and authentication methods are now in high demand and on the agendas of large multinational enterprises in order to keep the workplace safe through a convenient and cost-effective way, both for physical access and to login to corporate systems and applications.

Biometrics can not only play a role in securing the modern workplace, but can also improve convenience, saving time and giving employees greater flexibility over how, when and where they work. Remote working is a trend that has accelerated in recent times. Also, in the wake of the pandemic, many people want to avoid touching surfaces in public environments as far as possible. Personal security credentials such as SentryCard offer a hygienic and convenient way of authenticating oneself.

Sentry's first-of-its-kind converged biometric credential launched in August and Sentry Enterprises will make its SentryCard generally available in Q4 2020.

About Sentry Enterprises

Founded in 2013, Sentry Enterprises is a Chicago-based company with expertise in creating ultra-thin microelectronic security devices. The company offers a proprietary, patented, platform focused on providing proof-positive identification whether accessing a building or computing network. Sentry Enterprises's solutions solve numerous risks facing today's enterprises, from biometric authentication for access to privacy, contact tracing and hygiene issues.

