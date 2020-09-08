Cavotec SA: Invitation to Investor Information Meeting

Cavotec SA hereby invites you to participate in an investor information meeting in Stockholm. CEO Mikael Norin and CFO Glenn Withers, together with select members of the Executive Management Team, will give an update on the company's execution during the Corona pandemic and on future strategy and growth plans, including a strategy and market update on each segment by the respective Division Presidents. Topics that will be covered include how Cavotec leverage on trends such as automation, sustainability and workplace safety as leading ports and airports move towards more safe and efficient operations with a smaller environmental footprint.

The meeting will be held in English and is only for investors and analysts.

Date and address

The investor meeting will be held 1 October at 14.00 - 16.30 CEST in Kreugersalen at Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Registration

To join the investor information meeting, please register by sending an email to: investorinformationday@cavotec.com

Live video webcast

The meeting can be followed live or as replay here: https://financialhearings.com/event/13005 and also at http://ir.cavotec.com and in the section Investor Meetings.

Conference call

If you wish to listen to the presentation via telephone, please dial the following number:

SE: +468 5055 8357

UK: +4433 3300 9030

US: +183 3526 8396

Presentation

The presentation will be available once the presentation has started at http://ir.cavotec.com and in the section Investor Meetings.

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel, Investor Relations Manager. Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34. Email: johan.hahnel@cavotec.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on September 8, 2020.

Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec's innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com .

