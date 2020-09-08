Regulatory News:

In response to the Health crisis, the Air Liquide (Paris:AI) Foundation launched as early as March 2020 the Covid-19 Initiative. More than 2 millions euros have been mobilized over two years, with a double objective: to support scientific research projects and to reinforce the help given to associations working with the most vulnerable people to the Covid-19. In an emergency context, the Foundation has already approved 10 scientific projects and 21 social emergency aid projects on all continents since March 2020.

Scientific projects to accelerate research on Covid-19

Through the Covid-19 Initiative, the Air Liquide Foundation has decided to support research projects aimed at better understanding the virus and its transmission modes, improving its treatment and determining its long term effects on lungs. 10 scientific projects responding to these key challenges have been selected after assessment by doctors and Air Liquide experts as well as after validation by a Scientific Committee. The Air Liquide Foundation, in line with its mission to support research projects on respiratory diseases, thus continues its commitment alongside European research teams, so as to advance Science progress and develop new health protocols.

Projects to support the populations most vulnerable to Covid-19

The Air Liquide Foundation has also approved support to 21 social emergency projects, undertaken by partner associations of the Foundation, on all continents. By providing food support or protection equipment, by reconnecting people and raising awareness of the coronavirus and barrier gestures, these projects help isolated individuals particularly exposed to the Covid-19 virus and to its social and economical consequences.

Since the month of March, 10 research projects and 21 social emergency projects have been supported by the Foundation, in the context of the Covid-19 Initiative, for a total amount of 1,1 million euros. All in all, more than 2 millions euros of exceptional funding will be allocated over two years to the fight against Covid-19.

Jean-Marc de Royere, Senior Vice President, Chairman of the Air Liquide Foundation and member of the Group's Executive Committee: "We have two responsibilities in the face of the health crisis: in the long term, we need to better understand the Covid-19 virus to learn how to protect ourselves from it, and in the short term, we must support those who are most vulnerable to it. In an unprecedented context, the Air Liquide Foundation has very rapidly launched the Covid-19 Initiative to commit to these two major issues, with the support of the Group's expertise. I commend the commitment of Air Liquide's collaborators, through the Foundation as on the field."

The Air Liquide Foundation

The corporate Air Liquide Foundation responds to societal challenges by working with scientific institutions and civil society organizations. It draws on the Group's expertise and operates in territories where Air Liquide is present throughout the world. The Air Liquide Foundation actions are twofold: on the one hand, it promotes scientific research and education on respiratory diseases and air quality, and on the other hand, it supports the local development of territories in particular for the professional integration of young people. Since its creation in 2008, it has supported more than 365 projects in more than 52 countries, with a specificity, which consists in relying on Air Liquide scientific or operational teams, who follow each project and guarantee the quality of the Foundation interventions.

To know more about the projects launched in the context of the Covid-19 Initiative:

