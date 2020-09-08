News summary:

Luxembourg internet exchange wanted to improve service availability and save opex

Deploying ADVA ALM provides real-time assurance and complete network visibility

In-service link monitoring secures network against eavesdropping attacks

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that the Luxembourg Commercial Internet Exchange (LU-CIX) is increasing the security and availability of its services with the ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution. The technology provides real-time network visibility, enabling LU-CIX to quickly locate and resolve all fiber issues. Deployed in the internet exchange company's backbone infrastructure, the ADVA ALM delivers comprehensive in-service assurance. It's now empowering LU-CIX to accurately pinpoint areas of degradation, instantly initiate countermeasures and redirect traffic away from degraded optical paths. The compact and low-power solution helps avoid outages and enables LU-CIX to track its SLAs. ADVA's partner Telindus, a brand of Proximus Luxembourg, also played a key role in the deployment.

"We needed a solution that delivers precise, automated, up-to-the-minute root-cause analysis combined with permanent measurement. That's why we chose the ADVA ALM. It enables our team to tackle issues more quickly and efficiently, while also addressing an area of security exposure," said Michel Lanners, CIO, LU-CIX. "One of the key advantages of the ADVA ALM is that it offers significant improvement without a major addition to our existing network. It delivers total insight and full control without significant investment. What's more, the technology enables us to improve the integrity of our network and detect eavesdropping attacks. With the ADVA ALM, we can remotely measure attenuation and stay one step ahead of attacks using a splitter or bending coupler."

The ADVA ALM is now delivering precise, real-time insight into the integrity and performance of LU-CIX's optical transport infrastructure. With its ease of use and intuitive GUI, the in-service monitoring equipment provides complete network assurance, enabling the root cause of link outages to be immediately pinpointed. Issues can now be identified in seconds and the right measures engaged, saving the company both time and money. The ADVA ALM also makes it straightforward to separate faults with active devices from problems in the fiber plant. Another key advantage is its transparent, service-agnostic monitoring, which is completely independent of transported data. That means the ADVA ALM delivers complete assurance with no application interference.

"Our ALM now ensures that LU-CIX has an intricate understanding of its fiber network. For maintenance teams, that means no more false alarms, no unnecessary site visits and no wasted hours finding faults. Now problems can be diagnosed and dealt with long before they affect services. Not only will this help to reduce operational expenses and maximize resource efficiency, but it's also a key tool for maintaining valuable SLAs," commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP, sales, EMEA, ADVA. "LU-CIX is crucial to Luxembourg's internet sector and one of Europe's key internet hubs. By harnessing our unique plug-and-play device to further enhance the stability and efficiency of its infrastructure, it can continue to provide a secure and trusted environment in the heart of Europe."

"This deployment is already bringing major benefits to LU-CIX and its customers. It's enabling the internet exchange to avoid performance issues by rapidly responding to defects and degradation in its fiber network. Now LU-CIX can proactively reroute traffic and operating teams can take targeted action to fix faults," said William Malingrey, pre-sales consultant, network solutions, Telindus. "We're committed to providing the most innovative technologies available to support our customers' business strategies and digital transformation. The ADVA ALM is a uniquely affordable and space-efficient solution that makes a real difference. It's now giving LU-CIX total visibility and control of its fiber assets and supporting simpler, more cost-efficient and more sustainable practices."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About LU-CIX

LU-CIX, the LUxembourg Commercial Internet eXchange was founded in 2009 based on a not-for-profit membership association with an open and neutral philosophy. Its aim is to develop the Internet and support the data center community in Luxembourg. As well as providing the technical infrastructure LU-CIX also makes a major contribution to the Luxembourg Internet community through its leading industry event, Luxembourg Internet Days, which takes place in November every year and attracts over a thousand industry experts and decision makers from around the globe. LU-CIX also runs the datacenters-in-europe.com website, which provides a shared communication platform for all the players in the Luxembourg data center and Internet arena and promotes Luxembourg as the best place for your European data center and ICT business in the heart of Europe. More information at www.lu-cix.lu.

