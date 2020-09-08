VUU has launched a brand new technology that delivers bonus material, unique content and sought-after trivia directly to viewers in real time as they are watching movies and TV shows. VUU's unique platform integrates directly with streaming services to provide audiences with a vast amount of add-on information about actors, locations, music, behind-the-scenes trivia, product placements and fan-generated content.

CEO at Vuu, Christian A. Strømmen (Photo: Business Wire)

VUU first launched on the web in the Nordics through Danish TVOD service Blockbuster (owned by TDC Group). It had already soft-launched in 2019 with a stand-alone iOS app but is now ready to offer its unique value-added content service to streaming platforms, worldwide.

Christian Strømmen, CEO and one of the founders of VUU, believes that increased competition mean that streaming services have to offer audiences a much more engaging and immersive experience.

We know that audiences are craving extra material and more information on everything from actors, music, behind-the-scenes videos, products and especially filming locations. By gathering all this information in one place, and giving the audience answers to what is happening on their screens right then and there, VUU provides a service like no other says the VUU founder.

CHALLENGING AMAZON

Some might point towards Amazon X-Ray as the industry standard in this area but according to Strømmen, Amazon provides only some of what audiences are looking for. And only on its own streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video.

"VUU really comes into its own where Amazon X-Ray stops" says Strømmen. "Amazon X-Ray provides only basic information whereas VUU gives you much more in-depth, engaging and interactive content."

Christian Strømmen and his team are confident that they can challenge Amazon: "We have fantastic content, some of which is exclusively generated by our own content team. Add to this a huge amount of carefully curated web articles, podcasts and videos that go in-depth and behind the scenes, and we have so much more to offer to viewers."

UNIQUE CONTENT

VUU collects information from a broad spectrum of sources, including directly from studios.

"We recently reached an agreement with NBCUniversal on delivering all their official bonus material to streaming services like Blockbuster, and we are currently working on deals with multiple international studios" explains Strømmen.

And whilst offering all this content synchronised with whatever you are watching is a unique feature, VUU's content can just as easily be enjoyed before or after watching something.

"We know from research that viewers love to revisit, relive or simple learn more about their favorite TV show or movie. Whether you are interested in knowing if something actually happened, how something was filmed or whether you can go visit a filming location in real life, VUU can tell you" says Strømmen.

STAND-OUT USER EXPERIENCE

But VUU is not all about the viewers. Strømmen explains that for streaming companies and Video-On-Demand platforms, a richer user experience helps them stand out in a market that is getting more and more crowded.

With changing viewing habits and more choice for audiences, keeping and attracting new users is no longer just about being able to offer the latest releases. Satisfying the viewer's curiosity about what is on their screens is just as important.

VUU IMPRESSES BLOCKBUSTER

Being able to provide answers about cast, music, filming locations and trivia in a way that means viewers don't have to sift through endless websites, blogs or videos themselves, is a fantastic way to differentiate an opportunity that Blockbuster quickly recognized.

"For a long time, we were looking for a partner that can deliver this kind of content, and we're very excited about the partnership with VUU. We were impressed by VUU and they've clearly seen a potential in the trends where people want to know more about 'their' movies and series" says Casper Hald, CEO of Blockbuster Denmark.

READY FOR MORE

Through Blockbuster's service alone, VUU will be available on close to a million screens. But VUU has its sights set on more than Scandinavia alone: with the launch of so many new streaming services, across Europe and the US, VUU is ready for the international streaming market.

As Strømmen says: "With our flexible and easy-to-integrate technology, plus our industry-leading library of carefully curated and unique VUU-generated content for more than 2000 titles, we simply cannot wait to give audiences the world over a better viewing experience."

