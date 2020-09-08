The global medical specialty bags market is expected to grow by USD 2.64 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Specialty Bags Market 2020-2024

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Medical Specialty Bags Market Analysis Report by Product (Ostomy bags, IV fluid bags, CAPD bags, Other medical specialty bags, and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of diseases. In addition, the increasing number of surgical, dialysis, and blood transfusion procedures is anticipated to boost the growth of the medical specialty bags market.

Changing climatic conditions, sedentary lifestyles, and the rising population have increased the prevalence of various diseases. Diabetes, blood pressure, colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, IBDs such as Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and diverticular disease are some of the commonly occurring diseases. For instance, the global incidence of colorectal cancer has increased from 181.74 per million population in 2008 to 235.95 per million population in 2018. Similarly, the global incidence of bladder cancer has increased from 56.85 per million population in 2008 to 71.98 per million population in 2018. The high prevalence of such diseases is increasing the demand for medical specialty bags, which is driving market growth.

Major Five Medical Specialty Bags Companies:

Ambu AS

Ambu AS operates its business through segments such as Visualisation, Anaesthesia, and Patient Monitoring Diagnostics. The company offers King Breathing bags, which are developed with a tri-pleat design for a better fit to a range of hand sizes and improve the grip around the bag.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates its business through segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers a wide range of adult and pediatric urine collection bags. Its major product offerings include Urimed SP+, Urine Bag 4L, Urimed Tribag Plus, Urinocol Boys Closed, and Urinocol Girls Closed.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The company offers a wide range of CAPD bags. The 15 Liter Drainage Bag is one of its key offerings.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates its business through segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers a teardrop shape urine drainage bags.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers Dover drainage bags, which are drainage bags with a top vent device, Luer lock sampling port, anti-reflux device, and drain spout.

Medical Specialty Bags Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Ostomy bags

IV fluid bags

CAPD bags

Other medical specialty bags

Others

Medical Specialty Bags Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

