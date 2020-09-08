Germany-based Wystrach has developed a solution to install hydrogen refueling stations wherever they are needed. The 350-bar hydrogen solution is also suitable for heavy-duty vehicles. From pv magazine Germany Wystrach - a German manufacturer of compressed gas cylinder bundles, natural gas storage systems, gas containers and transport pallets - has launched WyRefueler, a mobile hydrogen refueling station solution. The. new tech is suitable for a range of applications. It consists of two components: the tank and the gas station container, a company spokeswoman told pv magazine. They are built as ...

