Solidium Oy: Solidium Annual Report 2019-2020 Published

SOLIDIUM ANNUAL REPORT 2019-2020 PUBLISHED

Solidium's Annual Report 2019-2020 has been published in PDF format in English at https://www.solidium.fi/en/publications-and-media/annual-report/on September 8, 2020 at 10.30.

Further information: CEO Antti Mäkinen, tel. +358 (0)10 830 8905





Solidium is a limited company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. The basis and core objective of Solidium's strategy is proper, value-enhancing asset management of its current holdings. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in twelve listed companies: Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Metso Outotec, Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outokumpu, Sampo, SSAB, Stora Enso, TietoEVRY and Valmet. The market value of Solidium's investments is approximately EUR 7.4 billion. Further information: www.solidium.fi