The global elevator and escalator market size is expected to grow by 138.41 thousand units as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005276/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Elevator and Escalator Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis Report by Product (Elevators and Escalators) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/elevator-and-escalator-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing demand for smart elevators. In addition, the adoption of IoT enables real-time monitoring, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the Elevator and Escalator Market.

The rapidly growing popularity of smart elevators is expected to be a key growth factor for the global elevator and escalator market. Smart elevators utilize different sensors to recognize the ongoing activity of various components in the system. This data from the sensors is validated and sent to an application, which processes the data in real-time for various benefits. Major vendors, such as KONE and Otis Elevator, are partnering with technology giants such as Apple, IBM, and Microsoft, to improve their product offerings. Destination dispatch technology and security automation and control systems are some of the features of smart elevators.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Elevator and Escalator Companies:

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. has business operations under various segments such as power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution. The company offers elevators and escalators for various end-user industries.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates its business through various segments such as information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, automotive systems, high function materials and components, construction machinery, and smart life and eco-friendly systems. The company offers elevators and escalators for various end-user industries.

KÖHLER Elevator GmbH

KÖHLER Elevator GmbH has business operations under three segments: elevators, escalators, and passenger conveyors. The company offers elevators and escalators for various end-user industries.

KONE Corp.

KONE Corp. operates its business through two segments: new equipment sales and service sales. The company offers elevators and escalators for various end-user industries.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has business operations under various segments such as energy and electric systems, industrial automation systems, information and communication systems, and home appliances. The company offers elevators and escalators for various end-user industries.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Elevator And Escalator Market Product Outlook (Revenue, K units, 2020-2024)

Elevators size and forecast 2019-2024

Escalators size and forecast 2019-2024

Elevator And Escalator Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, K units, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005276/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/