DGAP-News: Deufol SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Interim Report
PRESS RELEASE
Hofheim am Taunus, September 7, 2020
Half-year result - Strategic orientation bears fruit even during the Coronavirus pandemic
The Deufol Group delivers a respectable performance in the first six months of 2020, in what was a very difficult environment. Besides the trend of reduced industrial goods production and export activity, which has been apparent since 2018, the Deufol Group's sales and income trend has been mainly shaped by the Coronavirus crises. This trend notwithstanding, Deufol has continued to pursue the process which it initiated in 2019 of concentrating on its four core segments: (1) packaging & logistics, (2) production & sales of packaging goods, (3) IT solutions and (4) infrastructure solutions. The dynamic development of the group and its business workflows, optimization of its usage and mix of materials and active cost management have successfully countered the effects associated with the prevailing economic environment and have resulted in a slight increase in the group's market shares. The current pandemic has nonetheless had an impact on Deufol too.
Following this development, these are the results for the first half 2020:
Increased operative result for the period
The operative result (EBITA) amounted to € 3.8 million, compared to € 3.1 million in the first six months of 2019. Despite challenging economic circumstances, Deufol was able to stabilize its operational profitability. However, the increasing operational result in 2020 was mainly caused by a one-off transaction where Deufol sold one of its European properties and made a considerable profit. Without this effect, Deufol's operative result would be lower than last year's EBITA.
The result for the period decreased to € 1.4 million after € 2.0 million in prior year. After adjusting the non-controlling interests, the net profit for the Shareholders of Deufol SE was at € 1.5 million, after € 2.0 million in prior year's period. Due to this trend, the earnings per share decreased from € 0.046 in 2019 to € 0.034 in 2020.
Confident outlook despite the economic uncertainty associated with the Coronavirus pandemic
The mid-term report is also available under https://www.deufol.com.
About the Deufol Group:
Contact:
Deufol SE
Claudia Ludwig
Johannes-Gutenberg-Strasse 3-5
65719 Hofheim (Wallau)
Tel.: +49 (6122) 50 1228
E-mail: Claudia.Ludwig@deufol.com
08.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1128509 08.09.2020