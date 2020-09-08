The global frozen pizza market size is expected to grow by USD 3.33 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Frozen pizza Market Analysis Report by Product (regular frozen pizza, premium frozen pizza, and gourmet frozen pizza) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increase in mergers and acquisitions. In addition, the growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen pizza is anticipated to boost the growth of the frozen pizza market.

The increase in mergers and acquisitions is another factor that will influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Large market vendors acquire smaller vendors to gain access to new products and technologies at a low cost. Successful merger and acquisition activities also help in increasing the market share of the companies. For instance, in October 2018, Conagra Brands Inc. (Conagra Brands) announced that it had completed the acquisition of Pinnacle Foods Inc. (Pinnacle Foods). The acquisition helped the company add various brands of Pinnacle Foods, such as Birds Eye, Celeste, Duncan Hines, Earth Balance, and Vlasic, to its product portfolio.

Major Five Frozen pizza Companies:

Amys Kitchen Inc.

Amys Kitchen Inc. offers frozen pizza under the brand Amys.

Bernatellos Foods

Bernatellos Foods offers various types of frozen pizza, such as thin-crust frozen pizza, foodservice school pizza, and ultra-thin crust frozen pizza. The company offers frozen pizza under the brands BELLATORIA, Real'Za, Orv's, Roma, and others.

Dr. August Oetker KG

Dr. August Oetker KG operates its business through various segments such as food; beer and nonalcoholic beverages; sparkling wine, wine and spirits; and other interests. The company offers frozen pizza under the brand, Dr. Oetker.

General Mills Inc.

General Mills Inc. has business operations under four segments: North America Retail, convenience stores and foodservice, Europe and Australia, and Asia and Latin America. The company offers frozen pizza products under the brands Totino's, Jeno's, and Annie's.

Nestle SA

Nestle SA operates its business through various segments such as AMS, EMENA, AOA, and Nestle Waters. The company offers frozen pizza under the brands TOMBSTONE, Jack's, and DiGiorno.

Frozen Pizza Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Regular frozen pizza size and forecast 2019-2024

Premium frozen pizza size and forecast 2019-2024

Gourmet frozen pizza size and forecast 2019-2024

Frozen Pizza Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

