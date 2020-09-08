The combination of fraud prevention, revenue protection and vast digital expertise provide merchants with keys to commerce success

Signifyd, CTI Digital and supercharged commerce today announced a partnership that combines the digital experience of two of Europe's premiere agencies with Signifyd's superior fraud and abuse prevention expertise.

The move means digital commerce companies selling on some of the world's best-known platforms can rest assured that their businesses are providing seamless customer experiences while being protected from the growing threat of consumer abuse and ecommerce fraud.

"Everything we do at the CTI Group is built on quality. From catch-ups to go-lives, we focus on delivering solutions that work now and are prepared for any future challenges," CTI Partners Growth Director Kirstie Buchanan said in announcing the partnership. "Working with Signifyd is another leap towards improved quality and peace of mind for ourselves and our clients. Their protection and prevention methods are state-of-the-art and we're pleased to be working with their expert team."

The CTI Group recently launched a new commerce agency, supercharged commerce, "to deliver full-throttle commerce that is simple, convenient and affordable for growing businesses." The combination of CTI Digital and supercharged creates an agency ecosystem with incredible breadth to serve ecommerce, not-for-profit organizations, trade bodies, public sector agencies, higher education providers, construction businesses, professional services companies and leisure organisations.

"Signifyd's Commerce Protection Platform is the perfect complement to the best-in-class design, development and strategic muscle CTI and supercharged bring to growing digital businesses," said Skye Spear, Signifyd vice president of global partnerships. "We are delighted to be working with them to help commerce companies maximise conversion, automate customer experience and eliminate fraud and customer abuse."

CTI Digital, a top-20 agency on the Prolific North Digital Agency list, is a full-service digital agency committed to helping organisations scale and achieve success through technology. The agency provides digital strategy, web design, development and digital marketing services.

It has achieved a legacy of success through an extraordinary penchant for evolving new business approaches, deploying technical solutions, growing customer bases, ulitising user experiences, certifying developers and building marketing campaigns.

In July, CTI launched supercharged, a team of certified Magento, BigCommerce, Shopware, and Shopify experts who also specialize in progressive web apps and headless commerce.

"supercharged combine user experience, data-led marketing and best-in-class tech to develop these standout experiences and return an ROI by turning customers into advocates," Buchanan said.

The combination of CTI, supercharged and Signified means digital businesses can provide a seamless experience from the moment a consumer begins a search on the web, right through the buy button and checkout experience.

Signifyd's Commerce Protection Platform provides three primary solutions:

Revenue Protection, an automated solution that instantaneously sifts fraudulent orders from legitimate orders and comes with a financial guarantee

Abuse Protection, which protects against false claims for chargebacks such as item not received (INR) or item significantly not as described (SNAD). It automates chargeback management and offers a financial guarantee.

Payments Compliance, which provides a Seamless SCA solution and future-proofs a merchant's payment systems in the face of evolving regulations, such as PSD2.

The platform also provides retail leaders with valuable insights through its Agent Console, Decision Center and Insights reporting modules.

About CTI/supercharged commerce

supercharged commerce, part of the CTI Group, is an innovative commerce agency that accelerates the growth of retail businesses through digital. Their service proposition is to 'Create' new commerce experiences, 'Run' technical infrastructure, and 'Grow' retailers market position. supercharged commerce was formed in 2019 from retail and technology experts at CTI Digital and Nublue, providing two decades of award-winning experience and a register of respected accreditations and certifications. The agency's roster of clients includes McGraw Hill Education, The Jewel Hut, luxury paint store Little Greene, omnichannel retailer HSTV and shoe retailer Inov-8.

CTI Digital are one of the UK's leading full service digital agencies with offices in Manchester and London. In addition to their unrivalled reputation for providing bespoke web solutions using open source technologies such as Drupal, Magento, Umbraco and Shopify, CTI also have a dedicated marketing team that offers a full range of services to drive customer acquisition and retention, and increase sales. CTI Digital has grown rapidly since it was established in 2003, acquiring eCommerce agency Nublue, and strategy agency, Stardotastar, to form a team of over 150 staff in 2020. They service a client roster which includes the British Council, Greater London Authority, McGraw Hill Education and Merlin Entertainments. Find out more at: www.ctidigital.com

About Signifyd

Signifyd provides an end-to-end Commerce Protection Platform that leverages its Commerce Network to maximize conversion, automate customer experience and eliminate fraud and customer abuse for retailers. Signifyd counts among its customers a number of companies on the Fortune 1000 and Internet Retailer Top 500 lists. Signifyd is headquartered in San Jose, CA., with locations in Denver, New York, Belfast and London.

