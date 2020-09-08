Head of Pottinger Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine 2020 CEO Awards

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creativity and commerce are both important when it comes to corporate success, and the head of global advisory firm, Pottinger, is known for being a valuable blend of both. Now John Sheehy has won two Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) 2020 CEO Awards, being named both 'Corporate Advisory CEO of the Year - Australia' and 'Growth Strategy CEO of the Year - Australia'.

The aim of the BWM CEO Awards is to identify and honor the most respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of sectors. Unlike many business awards that focus on the overall companies' success, instead, the spotlight is on the individuals who make them tick - namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give worthy individuals the recognition they deserve, using their example to inspire others to achieve similar success.

John Sheehy describes himself as 'a mixture of executive, consultant, banker and lawyer,' and passionately believes that the most important part of any business is its people. In an interview with BWM, he spoke about his career to date, what makes Pottinger so special, and how important the awards are to him.

John qualified as a lawyer in Australia, trained in England, then worked with clients from all over the world while working in the UK, Russia and the US before returning to Australia to pursue a new path in corporate advisory with Pottinger. The move came after deciding that his heart lay with helping clients achieve their own successes, and he was attracted to Pottinger for its reputation, 'strategy meets M&A' business model and integrated team of experts.

He is known for his down to earth, common sense approach and commercial attitude, which has helped Pottinger secure a growing list of high profile clients. Assignments vary from helping large companies to develop destination-led strategies to full service domestic and cross-border M&A advice, and the company also works with a variety of governments, peak bodies and inter-governmental organisations on public policy, long term strategy, infrastructure projects and asset sales.

John cites the company's ability to think in a dynamic, holistic way rather than working in silos as the key to its success. This translates into strategic advice for companies that is backed up with the quantitative rigour you would expect from an investment bank, and transactional advice that is supported by robust, long term strategic analysis. Pottinger is also committed to high ethical standards and has won multiple awards as a place to work, with a forward-thinking, inclusive culture.

Speaking of his BWM CEO Awards, John said, "I am honoured to receive both awards and couldn't have got to where I am without Pottinger's courageous clients and our exceptional team, plus the unwavering support of my family, especially my wife. If people in business or government take one thing away from my unusual journey, it is that the best advice needs to be both commercial and creative in order to have impact."

Further information on Pottinger, including its people, services and select experience, can be found at https://www.pottinger.com/

An article on Pottinger can be found on the BWM website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2020/08/17/pottinger-bring-the-business-not-just-the-brains/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards 2020 visit https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/ceo-awards-2020-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine



Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com