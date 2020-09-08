DNO ASA: DNO Completes Share Capital Reduction

Oslo, 8 September 2020 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the reduction of its share capital by cancellation of all 108,381,415 own shares held by the Company, approved by shareholders at a 28 February 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting, has been completed.



The creditor notice period for the share capital reduction expired on 14 April 2020 without any objections and the new share capital has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

The Company's new registered share capital is NOK 243,858,186.50 divided on 975,432,746 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.25.

