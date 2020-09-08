Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.09.2020
WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Tradegate
08.09.20
08:19 Uhr
0,440 Euro
-0,020
-4,37 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2020 | 10:05
DNO ASA: DNO Completes Share Capital Reduction

Oslo, 8 September 2020 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the reduction of its share capital by cancellation of all 108,381,415 own shares held by the Company, approved by shareholders at a 28 February 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting, has been completed.

The creditor notice period for the share capital reduction expired on 14 April 2020 without any objections and the new share capital has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

The Company's new registered share capital is NOK 243,858,186.50 divided on 975,432,746 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.25.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
