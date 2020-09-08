CNH Industrial N.V.: Harvesting a new transport channel: the latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com

By the Beautiful Blue Danube, title of the most famous waltz ever written, is the bucolic setting for the latest installment in CNH Industrial's Top Stories series. The article takes the reader on a river journey of discovery across Europe from Passau in Germany to Ruse in Bulgaria to explain how a modern day logistical problem was solved by revisiting one of the oldest means of transport in the world: cnhindustrial.com/harvestinganewtransportchannel_eng

September 8, 2020

The challenge faced by the Transport Logistics team at CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), was the transportation of its Case IH and New Holland Agriculture combine harvesters from the Company's hub in Zeebrugge, Belgium, to destinations throughout Europe. Combine harvesters are by far the largest piece of machinery at a farmer's disposal weighing in at up to an impressive 24,500 kilos which makes delivering them from the factory to field by road an exceptionally challenging task.

To solve this very modern problem, the CNH Industrial logistics team took inspiration from one of the oldest means of transport - water. The River Danube, at 2,780 km is the second longest river in Europe, flows through 10 countries from the Black Forest in Germany to the Black Sea, in the southeast corner of the continent and has been used for shipping freight for centuries. Founded in 1829 The Danube River Steamboat Shipping Company grew to become the largest river shipping company in the world with some 200 steamboat ships and 1,000 cargo boats. The advent and subsequent expansion of the railway meant that river transport declined in importance and popularity.

The team at CNH Industrial recognized the potential in this once widely used means of transport for the shipping of its combines. In this latest Top Story we explore the technical challenges that were overcome in enabling the transition from road to river and highlight the benefits as a cost-effective and environmentally-friendly transport service. Come aboard with CNH Industrial as the Company continues its quest to reduce its carbon footprint through innovative sustainable transport solutions at: cnhindustrial.com/harvestinganewtransportchannel_eng

