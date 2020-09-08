Ambry Hill Technologies' Paperless RFQ and Quote Management Platform VistaQuote Now Supports Wing Control's Aviation Spares and Repair Management Operations

HIALEAH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2020 / Ambry Hill Technologies announced today that Wing Control has implemented VistaQuote as its RFQ and Quote response platform to support its Aviation Spares and Repair Management business.

Designed to provide web and mobile access to manage RFQs and Quote responses, VistaQuote allows the sales team at Wing Control to have a consolidated, digital view of all incoming RFQs regardless of the marketplace or source of the request. RFQs are captured in real time, removing the need for manual entry while speeding the quote response process. All quotes are captured and managed within VistaQuote in addition to being inserted into the existing business system.

"It was important to provide our team with a modern RFQ and Quoting platform that also supported our remote and at-home sales staff. We evaluated several solutions and chose VistaQuote based on the superior functionality, ease of use, and experienced team to assist with the implementation and on-going support," said Beida Casanova, President and COO, Wing Control.

About Wing Control:

With over 50 years of combined experience in the aviation industry, Wing Control has propelled itself to a leading product support hub for airlines, MROs, and industry suppliers. The company assists in areas such as Aircraft and Engine Spares Support, OEM Distribution, Repair Management, Consignment and AOG services.

Wing Control is committed to providing efficient and cost-effective service. Dedicated to establishing a foundation of trust and transparency with partners and airlines alike, its business model can be summarized in three words: integrity, versatility and reliability. The customer's priority is Wing Control's responsibility.

With a strong presence in the U.S., and internationally, each component of its companies is positioned to satisfy a business's specific needs.

About Ambry Hill Technologies:

One of aviation's fastest-growing software companies, Ambry Hill provides SaaS (software as a service) products that are modern, sophisticated, and created by top industry experts.

Ambry Hill Technologies delivers affordable, common-sense solutions that make a business more efficient in every aspect. The company's suite of cloud-based and mobile applications provides staff with cutting-edge technology to improve process efficiency and increase earning potential.

Media Contact: Eric Schech, 1-612-367-8473, eric@ambryhill.com

