Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

Western Europe (12 countries/regions)

Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Nordic Region, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Eastern Europe (9 countries/regions)

Czech Republic, CIS, Hungary, Other (Baltic States, Romania, Bulgaria), Poland, Russian Federation, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Turkey

Middle East and Africa (9 countries/regions)

Iran, Levant, North Africa, Other GCC, Other MEA, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, West Africa

Raw material coverage:

Acrylic Polyol

MDI (MMDI PMDI)

TDI

Specialty Isocyanates

Standard Polyether Polyol

Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol

Polyester Polyol

PTHF Polyol

This publication is presented in eight volumes, with data tables detailing the production of polyurethane products and related raw material consumption, plus summaries of key market trends and drivers.

For each country, production data is provided for the following end-use market sectors:

Flexible Foam

Polyether Slabstock, HR/CMHR Slabstock, Polyester Slabstock, Viscoelastic Foam, Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating, Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles, Other Transport Foam, Carpet Backing NVH, Furniture Components, Semi-rigid Foam and Integral Skin Foam

Rigid Foam

Rigid-Faced Sandwich Panels (Continuous Discontinuous), Flexible-Faced Panels, Slabstock, Sprayed Foam (SPF), Refrigeration (Commercial Domestic Appliances), One-Component Foam (OCF), Moulded Rigid Foam, Pipe-in-Pipe Insulation, Other

Coatings

Architectural Coatings (interior/exterior), Auto OEM, Auto Refinish, Commercial Vehicles, Industrial Coatings, Maintenance Coatings, Marine Coatings, Plastic (non-automotive) Coatings, Roof, Tank Deck Coatings, Textile Leather Coatings, Wood/Furniture Coatings, Other

Adhesives

Automotive, Construction, Flexible Packaging, Footwear, General Assembly, Other

Sealants

Auto Direct Glazing, Construction, Insulated Glazing, Other Transport

Elastomers

Cast Elastomers, Fibres/Spandex, Microcellular Footwear, RIM/RRIM, Technical Microcellular, TPU, Synthetic Leather Resin, Other

Binders

Forest Products, Foundry Core, Rubber Crumb, Other

Companies Mentioned

BASF Polyurethanes

Borsodchem Zrt

Covestro

Dow Chemical

Huntsman Polyurethanes

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

