The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) 13th Edition 2020 (including Raw Materials Volume)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Introducing the updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:
Western Europe (12 countries/regions)
Austria, Benelux, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Nordic Region, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom
Eastern Europe (9 countries/regions)
Czech Republic, CIS, Hungary, Other (Baltic States, Romania, Bulgaria), Poland, Russian Federation, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Turkey
Middle East and Africa (9 countries/regions)
Iran, Levant, North Africa, Other GCC, Other MEA, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, West Africa
Raw material coverage:
- Acrylic Polyol
- MDI (MMDI PMDI)
- TDI
- Specialty Isocyanates
- Standard Polyether Polyol
- Polyether Graft Copolymer Polyol
- Polyester Polyol
- PTHF Polyol
This publication is presented in eight volumes, with data tables detailing the production of polyurethane products and related raw material consumption, plus summaries of key market trends and drivers.
For each country, production data is provided for the following end-use market sectors:
Flexible Foam
Polyether Slabstock, HR/CMHR Slabstock, Polyester Slabstock, Viscoelastic Foam, Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating, Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles, Other Transport Foam, Carpet Backing NVH, Furniture Components, Semi-rigid Foam and Integral Skin Foam
Rigid Foam
Rigid-Faced Sandwich Panels (Continuous Discontinuous), Flexible-Faced Panels, Slabstock, Sprayed Foam (SPF), Refrigeration (Commercial Domestic Appliances), One-Component Foam (OCF), Moulded Rigid Foam, Pipe-in-Pipe Insulation, Other
Coatings
Architectural Coatings (interior/exterior), Auto OEM, Auto Refinish, Commercial Vehicles, Industrial Coatings, Maintenance Coatings, Marine Coatings, Plastic (non-automotive) Coatings, Roof, Tank Deck Coatings, Textile Leather Coatings, Wood/Furniture Coatings, Other
Adhesives
Automotive, Construction, Flexible Packaging, Footwear, General Assembly, Other
Sealants
Auto Direct Glazing, Construction, Insulated Glazing, Other Transport
Elastomers
Cast Elastomers, Fibres/Spandex, Microcellular Footwear, RIM/RRIM, Technical Microcellular, TPU, Synthetic Leather Resin, Other
Binders
Forest Products, Foundry Core, Rubber Crumb, Other
Companies Mentioned
- BASF Polyurethanes
- Borsodchem Zrt
- Covestro
- Dow Chemical
- Huntsman Polyurethanes
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3wng6

