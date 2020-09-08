Freudenberg Medical, a global developer and manufacturer of specialty components and finished products for the medical device industry, has acquired the dedicated manufacturing equipment and associated assets utilized by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. in its hypotube manufacturing business. The acquired assets will be absorbed by Cambus Medical located in Galway, Ireland. Cambus Medical, a Freudenberg Medical company, is a market leading hypotube manufacturer in the minimally invasive industry. Established in 2006, Cambus Medical develops and manufactures hypotubes, specialty needles, and metal micro-components for catheters and minimally invasive devices used in diagnostic and therapeutic interventions.

The acquisition includes manufacturing equipment for laser-cut hypotubes and access to additional technology. Merit Medical will supply Cambus Medical with PTFE coated tubing and wire to ensure uninterrupted product supply for all existing customers.

"This transaction is a key step in expanding our leading position in the hypotube market for catheters and other minimally invasive devices," said Dr. Max Kley, CEO of Freudenberg Medical. "Freudenberg Medical covers the full value chain from supplying mission-critical components like hypotubes to full device manufacturing. This level of vertical integration puts us into a unique position to offer the most advanced technical solutions to our minimally invasive device customers."

Barry Comerford, CEO of Cambus Medical states, "this strategic acquisition will give Cambus Medical key equipment to increase production capacity, deepen our technology base to achieve unrivalled laser processing and coating capabilities, and expand our customer base."

Freudenberg Medical's comprehensive catheter development capabilities include advanced extrusion, handle and shaft development, balloon development and manufacturing, hypotubes and metal micro-components, assembly, and coatings.

About Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical is a global partner for the design, development and manufacture of innovative medical devices, components and product solutions. With 11 manufacturing operations and more than 1,500 associates worldwide, Freudenberg Medical offers a wide range of capabilities from high precision components and tubing to drug coatings, finished devices, composite catheter shafts and hypotubes for minimally invasive, handheld, and catheter-based devices. www.freudenbergmedical.com

