The global bread market size is expected to grow by USD 86.76 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Bread Market Analysis Report by Product (Artisan bread, Packaged bread, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. In addition, the growing prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets is anticipated to boost the growth of the Bread Market.

Rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are expected to be one of the key factors influencing the bread market growth. There has been a considerable shift in the lifestyles and diet habits of consumers over the past two decades. Increased urbanization has led to improved living standards and higher disposable incomes. However, hectic lifestyles have resulted in deteriorating health conditions and lifestyle disorders owing to unhealthy eating habits. As such, the working population base seeks high-protein bread that is convenient and can be consumed on the go. Furthermore, the trend of snacking between meals has also increased. In large cities, the working class is demanding more on-the-go foods such as rolls, sandwiches, and croissants. All these factors are expected to stimulate the demand for bread, thereby driving market growth.

Major Five Bread Companies:

Associated British Foods Plc

Associated British Foods Plc has business operations under various segments such as grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients, and retail. The company offers bread under various brands such as Allinson, Burgen, Patak's, Ryvita, Tip Top, and Sunblest.

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa offers product brands such as Barilla and Filiz. The company offers breads under the brand, Wasa and Harry's.

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Britannia Industries Ltd. operates its business through various segments such as biscuits, cake, rusk, bread, and dairy. The company offers bread under the brand, Britannia.

Finsbury Food Group Plc

Finsbury Food Group Plc has business operations under two segments: UK bakery and overseas. The company offers breads under the brands, Fletchers, Kara and Nicholas Harris.

Flowers Foods Inc.

Flowers Foods Inc. offers various products such as breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas and is currently the second-largest producer and marketer of packaged bakery foods in the US. The company offers bread under various brands such as Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Sunbeam, and others.

