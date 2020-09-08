IAR Systems supports ultra-low-power Renesas RE MCU Family in industry-leading Arm tools

The efficient code optimizations and powerful debugging features in IAR Embedded Workbench will speed up development of low-power IoT applications based on the Renesas RE MCU Family

UPPSALA, Sweden, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announces the update of its leading development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm. The update includes complete coverage for the ultra-low-power Renesas RE microcontroller (MCU) Family.

The Renesas RE MCU Family is built around an Arm Cortex-M0+ core and is suitable for IoT devices that require low power consumption, such as wearables and sensing applications for homes, buildings, factories and farms. It is based on Renesas' proprietary SOTB (Silicon-on-Thin-Buried-Oxide) process technology, which is able to reduce power consumption in both the active and standby states, eliminating the need for battery replacement or recharging.

IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is a complete C/C++ development toolchain for embedded applications. Developers using IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm are able to leverage advanced code optimization techniques and power debugging functionality to make sure the application is fast, efficient and highly compact. For ensuring code quality, the toolchain offers integrated static and runtime code analysis tools. Delivered with global professional technical support and services, IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm enables efficient development of IoT applications.

"Many IoT devices will be installed in places where people cannot easily reach, and the cost of replacing or charging batteries will increase significantly. The Renesas RE MCU Family is designed for ultra-low-power IoT devices, especially battery-powered devices, where recharging or replacing the battery is difficult or impossible," said Hiroto Nitta, Senior Vice President, Head of SoC Business, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. "With IAR Systems' highly optimizing development tools, developers are able to take full advantage of the ultra-low active and standby power of the RE Family as well as the energy harvesting capabilities of the device."

"IAR Embedded Workbench is well-known for its ability to make the most out of the capabilities of an MCU in an embedded application," said Anders Holmberg, General Manager Embedded Development Tools, IAR Systems. "Coupled with Renesas RE MCUs, the toolchain offers a powerful, yet easy-to-use, solution for developing low-power applications for the IoT space."

Support for Renesas RE is available using IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, from version 8.50.6. More information is available at www.iar.com/iar-embedded-workbench/tools-for-arm.



