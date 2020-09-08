Desenio reveal emerging art trends for autumn 2020

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scandinavian interior company Desenio have curated a wall art trend report for the approaching season. Incorporating their new product lines, it features a playful array of shades and mix of art styles, including this year's hottest colour: brown.

BROWN ECLECTIC

After a decade of cool greys and bright whites, this is the age where warmth is let back into homes. Soft yet elegant, the brown shades that are trending this season are an ode to the 70s, translated into a modern aesthetic.

GET THE LOOK

Tone-on-tone layering. Lighter sandy shades blend well with richer chestnuts and chocolates, or a bit of spice can be added with ochre. Layering tone-on-tone, with art prints that feature the same colours in different saturations creates a unique look.

Lighter sandy shades blend well with richer chestnuts and chocolates, or a bit of spice can be added with ochre. Layering tone-on-tone, with art prints that feature the same colours in different saturations creates a unique look. Create a home art gallery. Abstract styles in shades of brown and beige mixed with photo art can make a gallery more personal. Let the art take centre stage.

Abstract styles in shades of brown and beige mixed with photo art can make a gallery more personal. Let the art take centre stage. Think about the framing. Natural wooden frames throughout with gold frames to add some luxury. Black frames create contrast and look great with black-and-white photo art. For a softer feel where art is the focal point, a natural wooden frame is recommended by Desenio.

MODERN HERITAGE

The understated luxury of the English countryside can be introduced to the home this autumn with rich colour palettes, rustic details, and moody green fields from a rural idyll where elegance meets practicality.

GET THE LOOK

Bring nature in. Deep green forests, rolling hills and moody skies are all characteristics of the countryside. This autumn Desenio are launching many art prints that allow customers to bring stunning nature views and romantic florals to walls.

Deep green forests, rolling hills and moody skies are all characteristics of the countryside. This autumn Desenio are launching many art prints that allow customers to bring stunning nature views and romantic florals to walls. Patterns with history. One of the best-known wallpaper designers, dating back to the 1850s, was William Morris , whose influence on the industry lasts to this day. Instead of covering homes floor-to-ceiling in pattern, added art prints can achieve the look.

One of the best-known wallpaper designers, dating back to the 1850s, was , whose influence on the industry lasts to this day. Instead of covering homes floor-to-ceiling in pattern, added art prints can achieve the look. Make space for colour. A home office or living room are both great spaces to explore this trend, adding elements such as art, fabrics and deeper colours to create the warm and welcoming feeling this trend is all about.

DARK DRAMA

A new spin on minimalism, Dark Drama turns ideas of what a calm and peaceful home looks like upside down, using whites as accents to compliment darker base colours.

GET THE LOOK

Go big! Decorators can opt for a large gallery wall acting as the focal point of the room, a big statement poster, or place two larger prints next to each other for an elegant look.

Decorators can opt for a large gallery wall acting as the focal point of the room, a big statement poster, or place two larger prints next to each other for an elegant look. A touch of luxe. A dark room looks great with gold details, adding a luxurious touch to the space. Gold can be incorporated with art print frames or home accessories.

A dark room looks great with gold details, adding a luxurious touch to the space. Gold can be incorporated with art print frames or home accessories. Monochrome art. Simply choose black and white art. Desenio have released new abstract styles in darker tints and with gold foil stamping.

ART LIFE

Artsy and full of colour, Art Life features a rainbow palette of bright and bold colours to choose from. Either one colour can be an accent or a mix can be embraced.

GET THE LOOK

Colourful art. This bold colour trend is reflected in Desenio's autumn art drop with prints featuring bright yellows, reds, greens and oranges. A quirky mix of art prints brings tons of personality to homes.

This bold colour trend is reflected in Desenio's autumn art drop with prints featuring bright yellows, reds, greens and oranges. A quirky mix of art prints brings tons of personality to homes. Explore personal style. This trend is all about letting an individual's personality shine when choosing art picks. Walls should be thought of like an art exhibition - playful and unique art prints set the tone.

This trend is all about letting an individual's personality shine when choosing art picks. Walls should be thought of like an art exhibition - playful and unique art prints set the tone. Create a perfect pair. Selecting two art prints similar in tone or contrasting, and pairing them together can add interest to a sideboard or in a hallway, creating a focal point in the room.

ABOUT DESENIO

At Desenio, we are passionate about interiors and specifically Scandinavian design. Our business idea is simple: stylish wall art should be affordable to everyone. Since the business was founded in 2010, we have grown exponentially. We boast an online presence in 33 countries and are steadily breaking into new markets. At Desenio, you will find Scandinavia's widest range of posters along with frames, hangers, picture ledges and clips. We frequently add new items to our range, in order to keep abreast of the latest interior and Scandinavian designs. We have something to suit every room and style of interior.

www.desenio.co.uk

Download high resolution images HERE.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250071/Desenio_Brown_Eclectic.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250072/Desenio_Modern_Heritage.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250073/Desenio_Dark_Drama.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250074/Desenio_Art_Life.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250075/Desenio_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Amanda Eklöf

PR Manager Desenio

pr@desenio.com

+46 70 780 00 72