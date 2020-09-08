EXCHANGE NOTICE, 8 SEPTEMBER 2020 SHARES LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: EEZY PLC ON 9 SEPTEMBER 2020 The shares of Eezy Plc will be listed on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki on September 9, 2020. The shares of Eezy Plc will be traded for the last time on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on September 8, 2020. Basic information on Eezy Plc as of September 9, 2020: Trading code: EEZY Issuer code: EEZY ISIN-code: FI4000322326 LEI code: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54 Orderbook id: 156200 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 24 849 375 Listing date on the Official List: 9 September 2020 Industry: 50 Industrials ICB Supersector: 5020 Industrial Goods & Services Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Managing director: Sami Asikainen Address: Itämerenkatu 3 FI-00180 Helsinki FINLAND Phone: +358 50 306 9913 Internet: www.eezy.fi Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260