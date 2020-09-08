Two appointments in USA and Europe increase representation across key regions

Partnership established with On Target Drug Discovery Service and Supply, Ltd. to represent Metrion in Japan

Metrion Biosciences Limited (Metrion), the specialist ion channel CRO and drug discovery company, today announced it has significantly enhanced its global business development capabilities, with additional resources now committed to support key regions in the USA, Europe and Japan.

Anca Haralambie has been appointed as Business Development Executive, representing Metrion in the UK and across Europe. Anca has broad experience of supporting clients in the global drug discovery sector, with particular expertise in translational research and induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC).

Mari Kennedy will be supporting Metrion in the mid-west and east coast USA. Mari is an experienced ion channel sales and marketing executive, and joins Metrion's west coast representatives Candidate Biopharma Advisors, to support the Company's USA client base.

In Japan, Metrion will be represented by On Target Drug Discovery Service and Supply, Ltd. (On Target), based in Tokyo. On Target specialises in the sales and marketing of pre-clinical drug discovery services and related products from provider partners located outside of Japan, and will be working to support and expand upon Metrion's customer base in the region.

Dr Andrew Southan, CEO, Metrion Biosciences, said: "Metrion has adopted an ambitious business plan to capitalise upon our unique position in the ion channel contract research arena. By strengthening our business development team we aim to raise further awareness of our capabilities in key territories and expand our portfolio of clients seeking to outsource high quality ion channel drug discovery and safety profiling services."

Dr. Keiichi Yokoyama, founder and Managing Director, On Target, said: "On Target is pleased to support the expansion of Metrion's leading services portfolio within the Japan drug discovery community. We are fully committed to helping Metrion achieve its business goals in our territory by leveraging the Company's scientific expertise with On-Target's market-specific experience and technical sales capability.

ENDS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200908005508/en/

Contacts:

For further information and high-resolution images please contact:

For Metrion Biosciences

Katie Odgaard

Zyme Communications

E-mail: katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com

Tel: +44 (0)7787 502 947