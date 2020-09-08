DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Conference
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in Scientific and Investor Conferences in September
NEW YORK, September 8, 2020 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following scientific and investor conferences in September:
- September 11-13: MSVirtual2020 / 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting. Robert J. Fox, MD, Staff Neurologist, Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis, Vice-Chair for Research, Neurologic Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio, will present selected available and previously unpublished data from Immunic's phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of lead asset, IMU-838, in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis at the MSVirtual2020 / 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS Meeting. The poster presentation (abstract number: 1409, poster number: P0241), entitled "Top-line Results of EMPhASIS, a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Vidofludimus Calcium (IMU-838) in Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis," including an audio track, will be published on Friday, September 11, at 8:00 am ET in the MSVirtual2020 E-Poster Hall, and will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.
- September 23-24: Jefferies Next Generation IBD Therapeutics Virtual Summit 2020. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 23. Specific details regarding timing, webcast and replay information will be published on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations, once they are available.
