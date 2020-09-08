Standard Life Private Equity Trust (SLPET) reported a 5.8% decline in NAV total return (TR) in H120 (based on June NAV estimate), driven mainly by the COVID-19 induced market downturn in March 2020. While macro factors may trigger further declines, the quality of general partners (GPs) chosen by SLPET coupled with good portfolio diversification by region, sector and vintage are key mitigating factors. SLPET-s capacity to fund future capital calls is supported by its liquid position (£45.3m at end-July 2020) and the £100m undrawn credit facility, with an overcommitment ratio of 48.1% (close to the mid-point of the targeted 30-75%). SLPET maintains its dividend policy and the shares currently offer an LTM yield of 4.1%.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...