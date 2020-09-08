Committed to conservation and tree planting, Established Titles has pledged their support to the Tree Charter, encouraging individuals and organisations to follow suit.

Started as a passion project by Katerina Yip, Established Titles today announced that they have signed the Tree Charter, an initiative coordinated by the Woodland Trust, the UK's largest woodland conservation charity. This establishes their unwavering commitment to conservation and tree planting, as part of which they will plant a tree for every Lordship and Ladyship Title Pack purchased through their website. Their vision is to plant 35 million trees by 2050.

Supported by over 130,000 people, the Tree Charter has been backed by hundreds of organisations, community groups, schools, councils, celebrities, and artists. Across all sections of society, more than 70 organisations and 300 local community groups have worked together to help people across the UK demonstrate the important role trees play in their lives.

"Signing the UK Woodland Trust Charter is a big step in the right direction. It shows our commitment to not only protecting and preserving the natural woodland but also maintaining its uninterrupted natural beauty. Keeping the land in its natural state and maintaining the beautiful landscapes has always been our highest priority. We are extremely delighted that we can plant a tree for every order placed," said Katerina Yip, Founder of Established Titles.

Established Titles allows customers to purchase a dedicated souvenir plot of land on a private estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The concept is based on a historic Scottish land ownership custom of referring to landowners as "Laird"; the Scots term for "Lord" with "Lady" being the female equivalent. Each pack includes a dedicated plot of land measuring 1 square foot, 5 square feet, or 10 square feet, a unique plot number assigned to the titleholder, and a personalised title certificate (digital or printed) with the name of the titleholder.

Providing an elegant and fun option for those want to purchase something a little different for themselves, friends and family, Established Titles intends on protecting and preserving woodland areas in Scotland for many generations to come. For more information, visit https://establishedtitles.com.

About Established Titles

Established Titles was founded to preserve the Scottish woodland, whilst also providing a unique gifting opportunity for those looking for something a little different. As part of their preservation efforts, they have pledged to keep their woodlands free from any other uses except for the peaceful enjoyment of the land, thereby protecting the biodiversity of the flora and fauna of the area.

