Researchers in Germany are scaling up their efforts to bring perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell technology into industrial-scale production. The group has stated that manufacturing cells of this kind on widely available six-inch silicon wafers is an achievable target, and modular systems are being designed to do it at scale.Scientists at German research center Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) are planning to bring the perovskite-silicon tandem solar technology to mass production over the coming few years. "Our goal is to increase the efficiency of these novel cells to more than 30 percent - not ...

